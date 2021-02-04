Central Colorado Housing’s (a department of UAACOG) Home Repair program can upgrade windows, add insulation, repair or replace furnaces and replace doors. With cold weather and heating costs on the rise, upgrades and repairs will pay for themselves. The program can address other concerns, such as plumbing or electrical problems and fire mitigation (tree trimming). Construction supervision is provided at no cost and payment assistance is available.

To qualify for the program, applicants must:

1. Own and occupy the home

2. Meet income guidelines

The income limit (maximum) for a family of four is $78,500 in Park County.

Homeowners needing an application or additional information can contact Shawn or Kevin at:

Central Colorado Housing

3224-A Independence Road

Cañon City, CO 81212

719-275-4191

shawn.snowden@uaacog.com or kevin.schenk@uaacog.com

www.uaacog.com

Facebook @ Central Colorado Housing

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.