Central Colorado Housing’s (a department of UAACOG) Home Repair program can upgrade windows, add insulation, repair or replace furnaces and replace doors. With cold weather and heating costs on the rise, upgrades and repairs will pay for themselves. The program can address other concerns, such as plumbing or electrical problems and fire mitigation (tree trimming). Construction supervision is provided at no cost and payment assistance is available.
To qualify for the program, applicants must:
1. Own and occupy the home
2. Meet income guidelines
The income limit (maximum) for a family of four is $78,500 in Park County.
Homeowners needing an application or additional information can contact Shawn or Kevin at:
Central Colorado Housing
3224-A Independence Road
Cañon City, CO 81212
719-275-4191
shawn.snowden@uaacog.com or kevin.schenk@uaacog.com
Facebook @ Central Colorado Housing
