Adults and teens who are interested in what makes teen relationships healthy (or unhealthy) are invited to a free Zoom presentation Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m.
“What is a Healthy Teen Relationship?” is hosted by Resilience1220, an organization that provides free mental-health services to youth ages 12 to 20 in the mountain communities west of Denver.
The talk will cover definitions and signs of healthy relationships (including friends and dating), warning signs of toxic or unhealthy relationships, how parents and teens can communicate about relationships, and more.
Facilitators for this presentation are Joni Albers, director of Clear Creek County Advocates, and Heather Kassman, Resilience1220 therapist and educator.
The presentation is free, but registration is required, at Resilience1220.org.
