It’s time to clear the clutter. The Town of Fairplay is hosting their annual clean-up days and will be accepting unwanted items at the Town Shop at 1190 County Road 16 from June 4 through 6. Hours of operation on Friday and Saturday are 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Sunday, 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. You must reside or own a business inside the Town limits of Fairplay to participate in this opportunity. Proof of residency will be required. There is a limit of two pick-up loads per household. For a list of accepted and not accepted items go to our website www.visitfairplay.net. If you have questions, please contact the Town of Fairplay Public Works Department at 719-838-0163.
