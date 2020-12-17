See the ECHPOA holiday light display at 86 Elk Creek Drive, Dec. 12 - Jan. 1, 5 - 10 p.m. Tune your radio to 91.9 FM.
Our pond is frozen and has been plowed for ice skating. Ice fishing is allowed where the pond hasn’t been plowed. Used ice skates to borrow are in the black and yellow bin outside community building door. Please return skates and close bin lid. Use ice safety precautions; pond activities are at your own risk.
Four spots are open to board horses at our community corral. Email us and we will send you an application.
Early bird dues discount: Before Dec. 31, annual membership dues will be $55. Mail dues to ECHPOA, 86 Elk Creek Drive, Bailey, CO 80421 or pay online at https://www.echpoa.com/.
