Park County students have been named to spring semester 2021 spring semester honor rolls at Montana State University. Students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours to be on either the President’s List (4.0 GPA) or Dean’s List (3.5 GPA or higher).
Students from Bailey: Christopher Long, Josefine Martin, Joshua Seidler II are on the Dean’s List.
Students from Pine: Callie Grawe and Paige Ringelberg are on the President’s List, Julia Romero is on the Dean’s List.
Jayme Dyc of Fairplay is on the Dean’s List.
