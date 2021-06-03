The next Conifer Historical Society’s online chat will be Sunday, June 13 at 2 p.m. Camping season officially starts this weekend. Are you interested in the history of camping in our area, or maybe even discovering a hidden gem? Join us for the latest and greatest Cchat: Mountain Lions, Marshmallows and Bears, Oh My! We’ll be sharing tales of camping in the foothills. We’ll chat about camping and group camps in the Conifer area. Participants are welcome to share their own favorite memories and photos during this virtual event (or email them to us ahead of time). Hosted by CHSM Board President Erin Thatcher.
Register now for this free virtual program at www.coniferhistoricalsociety.org.
