Platte Canyon School District RE-1
Menus for February 8 – 12
Deer Creek Elementary School
Breakfast
Monday: Cereal with Fruit
Tuesday: Breakfast Baked Good with Fruit
Wednesday: Parfaits with Fruit
Thursday: Waffle with Fruit
Friday: INSERVICE TEACHER DAY
Lunch
Monday: Hot Dogs with Fruit and Vegetable
Tuesday: Spaghetti and Beef Marinara with Fruit and Vegetable
Wednesday: Cobb Salad
Thursday: Chili Day
Friday: INSERVICE TEACHER DAY
Fitzsimmons Middle and Platte Canyon High Schools
Breakfast
Monday: Egg Sandwich with Fruit
Tuesday: Breakfast Muffin and Fruit
Wednesday: Parfaits with Fruit
Thursday: Breakfast Basket with Fruit
Friday: INSERVICE TEACHER DAY
Lunch
Monday: Sloppy Joes with Fruit and Vegetables
Tuesday: Mexicvan Chicken, Beans and Rice
Wednesday: Cobb Salad with Fruit
Thursday: Chili Day
Friday: INSERVICE TEACHER DAY
South Park School District RE-2
Menus for February 8 – 11
Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and South Park High Schools
Breakfast
Monday: Cereal, Dried Fruit, Milk
Tuesday: Mini French Toast, Banana, Milk
Wednesday: Cheese Stick & Crackers, Apple, Milk
Thursday: Mid-Winter Break
Lunch
Monday: Cheese Quesadilla, 3 Amigo Beans, Applesauce, Milk
Tuesday: Wagon Wheel Beef Patty, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Peaches, Roll, Milk
Wednesday: Sub Sandwich, Sun Chips, Fresh Fruit, Milk
Thursday: Mid-Winter Break
