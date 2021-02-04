Platte Canyon School District RE-1

Menus for February 8 – 12

Deer Creek Elementary School

Breakfast

Monday: Cereal with Fruit

Tuesday: Breakfast Baked Good with Fruit

Wednesday: Parfaits with Fruit

Thursday: Waffle with Fruit

Friday: INSERVICE TEACHER DAY

Lunch

Monday: Hot Dogs with Fruit and Vegetable

Tuesday: Spaghetti and Beef Marinara with Fruit and Vegetable

Wednesday: Cobb Salad

Thursday: Chili Day

Friday: INSERVICE TEACHER DAY

Fitzsimmons Middle and Platte Canyon High Schools

Breakfast

Monday: Egg Sandwich with Fruit

Tuesday: Breakfast Muffin and Fruit

Wednesday: Parfaits with Fruit

Thursday: Breakfast Basket with Fruit

Friday: INSERVICE TEACHER DAY

Lunch

Monday: Sloppy Joes with Fruit and Vegetables

Tuesday: Mexicvan Chicken, Beans and Rice

Wednesday: Cobb Salad with Fruit

Thursday: Chili Day

Friday: INSERVICE TEACHER DAY

South Park School District RE-2

Menus for February 8 – 11

Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and South Park High Schools

Breakfast

Monday: Cereal, Dried Fruit, Milk

Tuesday: Mini French Toast, Banana, Milk

Wednesday: Cheese Stick & Crackers, Apple, Milk

Thursday: Mid-Winter Break

Lunch

Monday: Cheese Quesadilla, 3 Amigo Beans, Applesauce, Milk

Tuesday: Wagon Wheel Beef Patty, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Peaches, Roll, Milk

Wednesday: Sub Sandwich, Sun Chips, Fresh Fruit, Milk

Thursday: Mid-Winter Break

