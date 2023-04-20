Please send your event details to Lori Bennett at lthompsonbennett@aol.com.
April 29
Daddy-Daughter Dance, South Park School campus, $25 per couple, 5 - 8 p.m.
April 30
Park County Creative Alliance (PCCA) monthly creative mixer, April 30th. Hartsel Library and Community Center. 4:00 - 5:30 p.m.
May 27
Open Gymkhana by the Park County Fair Royalty, PC Fairgrounds, Registration from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m.
June 3
Huck Finn Day, Fairplay Beach, free fishing in Colorado all weekend, contact Colorado Parks & Wildlife at 303-916-0784 for more information
June 3
South Park Trail Runs, 15 mile, 38 mile, and Marathon, www.humanpotentialrunning.com
June 10
Far View Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation, 2023 Buckle Gymkhana Series, Park County Fairgrounds - South Arena, registration 8:30 a.m.
June 23
Friday, TGIFairplay Free Concert on Front Street with Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts, 5 - 9 p.m.
June 24
Guffey Mountain Classic Car Show, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
June 24 and 25
Bailey Days, vendors, music, Wild West gunfighting (with blanks). Bands include the Josh Walker Band, the John Weeks band, the Blood Brothers, and Chris Daniels and the Kings.
More information: Bailey Days Facebook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.