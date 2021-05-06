Burland Firewise will be hosting its 10th Saws and Slaws Fire Mitigation Project May 15. Come join neighbors helping neighbors to create defensible space to lessen the impact when wildfire occurs.We’ll be at 387 Impala Trail, 9 a.m. Chainsaw operators will get a safety briefing, then start to remove identified trees that pose special fire threats. At noon, slash-draggers will move and stack slash for chipping.
Lunch, snacks and drinks will be provided. To volunteer or for more information, contact Jack Roberts, 303-838-4225; or email firewisebrhoa@gmail.com.
