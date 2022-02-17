Mardi Gras in Fairplay
Feb. 26th will be Fairplay’s very popular Mountain Mardi Gras Celebration. The festivities will be held at the American Legion, 601 Clark Street, and will include authentic Cajun cuisine, a cash bar, tarot card reading, beads, music, dancing and the crowning of the Mardi Gras King and Queen. More information can be found at www.visitfairplay.net
Local Caucus reminder
March 1st, 2022, in just two weeks we have the opportunity to participate in the direction our county, state and federal, will go in the next election cycle in November. Please plan to attend your own precinct caucus this year. Republicans and Democrats hold their caucuses in separate locations for each precinct. At the caucus the registered voters in each precinct decide who will represent us to the county assembly. People interested in representing each precinct can be nominated without being present as long as they tell someone who attends they wish to be involved in that way. The county will send out postcards informing all registered voters of their precinct caucus location in advance, and those should be delivered sometime this week, in the mail.
