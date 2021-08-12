Attention:
The Veterns of Foreign Wars are teaming with Moore Lumber to have a cookout on Saturday, Aug. 14 and Sunday Aug. 15 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Moore Lumber and Hardware’s Grill and Stihl. We will have chicken legs and wings, brats and hot dogs. The VFW will be selling their famous hot sauce and giving out Military souvenirs. Then on Saturday, Aug. 21 the VFW and Platte Canyon Fire Protection District are having their own cook out. All Military Veterans, Firemen, Chamber members and anybody that wants to crash our party are invited. Please come! Thank you
Commander Bill Taylor
720-878-2142
313-838-5853
The “While We’re All Still Alive Party” Is Back!
For all of the times we’ve seen friends at funerals who say “I haven’t seen you since so-and-so’s funeral. We have to get together for another reason” and never do, here is your chance! The return of the While We’re All Still Alive Party will be held at the Burland Park pavilion beginning at noon until around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 14th, We supply the hamburgers and hot dogs, paper plates, plasticware, napkins and condiments. YOU supply what you’re drinking, a chair and a dish to share. This is open to the community, but PLEASE RSVP to 303-838-7802 or carriemarsh@carriem.com so we don’t run out of meat or have so much left over that it won’t fit in my freezer! This is a chance to see old friends and meet new ones for a fun occasion.
The return of the WWASA party was booked months ago at the request of our friend Jimmy Schutten, who is currently in ICU on a ventilator, but will be there in spirit. Come and share some good times with old friends While We’re All Still Alive.
Shepherd of the Rockies Lutheran Church Garage Sale
Shepherd of the Rockies Lutheran Church is holding their annual garage sale on Fri. Aug 13th and Sat. Aug 14th from 9 am til 3 pm each day. We will offer, numerous selections of children’s, and adult clothing as well as items for the home. There will be an opportunity to buy bake goods as well as plants. You may purchase breakfast burritos, hot dogs, drinks and other foods to satisfy your appetite. Come and seek an item that you may need or enjoy. We are located on Rosalie just before entering Hwy 285. Questions ? Please call the church at 303-838-2181.
