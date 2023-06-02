Please send your event details to Lori Bennett at lthompsonbennett@aol.com.
June 3
Cajun Seafood Festival, fundraiser for Homes From the Heart, 6-9 p.m., Fairplay American Legion, more information and to buy tickets: homesfromtheheartco.org.
June 3
Huck Finn Day, Fairplay Beach, free fishing in Colorado all weekend, contact Colorado Parks & Wildlife at 303-916-0784 for more information.
June 3
South Park Trail Runs, 15-mile, 38-mile and marathon, more information: www.humanpotentialrunning.com
June 3
Lake George Gymkhana potluck, barbecue, dance, silent auction, more information at the Lake George Gymkhana Facebook page.
June 3
McGraw Garden Planting Day, 10 a.m., bring trowel and gloves. Plant donations are welcome. Questions? Call or text Jim at 303-699-8056.
June 4
Bailey VFW monthly breakfast at Shawnee VFW from 7:30-11:30 a.m. Donations appreciated.
June 7
Guffey Town Hall Meeting with the County Commissioners, Guffey Community Center, 1625A County Road 102 from 6-8 p.m.
June 8
Lake George Town Hall Meeting with the County Commissioners, Lake George Community Center, 39141 Highway 24 from 6-8 p.m.
June 10
The 17th Annual Downare Consignment Sale, Hartsel, taking farm, ranch and construction equipment, vehicles, trailers, shop tools, etc. Call Myles to get your consignments in: 719-395-7798
June 10
Far View Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation, 2023 Buckle Gymkhana Series, Park County Fairgrounds - South Arena, registration 8:30 a.m.
June 10
Lincoln Day Dinner, American Legion, Fairplay, 5 - 9 p.m.
June 12
The Bailey Patchworkers meet on the 2nd Monday of the month at Platte Canyon Community Church, 4954 County Road 64 in Bailey. This month Nyla McKeon will be teaching us how to do pineapple paper piecing. Also, bring a UFO (unfinished project) and pledge to have it finished by the December potluck.
June 16, 17, 18
Colorado’s First Indian Relay Race, over 14 tribes competing, includes Parade of Nations, M Lazy C Ranch, Lake George, Gate opens 11:00 a.m. each day,
more information: www.mlazyc.com
June 17
Building confidence through fly fishing for girls, ages 10-17. The event is an all-day experience that would require a ride to and from (girls would be dropped off and picked up) the private fishing club, located in Shawnee, CO. There is no cost to the participants. Lunch will be provided; more information and to register: www.anglher.net/non-profit
June 17
Western Day, silent auction, cowboy dinner, music, games, Warm Springs Clubhouse, gates open 3 p.m.
June 22
Alma Town Hall meeting with the County Commissioners, Alma Town Hall, 6-8 p.m.
June 23
Friday, TGIFairplay Free Concert on Front Street with Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts, 5 - 9 p.m.
June 24
Guffey Mountain Classic Car Show 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
June 24 and 25
Bailey Days, vendors, music, Wild West gun fighting (with blanks). Bands include the Josh Walker Band, the John Weeks band, the Blood Brothers, and Chris Daniels and the Kings. More information: Bailey Days Facebook.
June 29
Bailey Town Hall meeting with the County Commissioners, Platte Canyon Fire Protection District, 153 Delwood Dr. from 6-8 p.m.
