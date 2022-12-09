Please send your event details to Lori Bennett at lthompsonbennett@aol.com.
Dec. 8-11
59th annual Ullr Fest, December 8-11. Main St. Breckenridge
Dec. 8 - Dec. 31
Royal Gorge Bridge of Lights Drive through experience, Canon City, dates available Dec. 8-11, Dec. 15-31, 5:30p.m.- 9:30 p.m.(closed Christmas)
Dec. 9
Silverset Inc. Luncheon December 12:00 p.m., Shawnee Community Center (aka Platte Canyon Community Center,), The Seniors Alliance of Platte Canyon also sponsors Paul Harlan, Cowboy Poet, lunch fee will be $15.00 for everyone. RSVP: Betty Rose at 303-838-6975 or Juanita at 303-838-5409
Dec. 10
Alma Christmas Celebration: Event begins at 3 p.m, Santa will parade on Main St., 4pm and there will be gift giving after at the Town Hall, potluck, bonfire and s’mores into the evening.
Dec. 10
Cripple Creek Parks & Recreation Department, Annual Christmas Craft Fair 9 a m.- 3 p.m., 128 E. Bennett Avenue
Dec. 14
Santa at Glen Isle Resort, Bailey, 5 - 7 p.m.
Dec. 19
Community Christmas presents and snacks, sponsored by the Hartsel Community Center, location: Hartsel Fire Station, 5-7 p.m.
Jan 13 - March 10
Fairplay Flyers ski and snowboard lessons, Every Friday 1 - 3 p.m., Peak 9 Breckenridge, more information at the South Park Recreation Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.