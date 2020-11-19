PLEASE NOTE
Many meeting places have closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Please check to see that your event or meeting is still taking place.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22
9 a.m. — Rocky Mtn Alanon Family Group, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
11 a.m. — Three for All AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
3 p.m. — Common Ground AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
5:30 p.m. — Razor’s Edge Narcotics Anonymous Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
7 p.m. — Table AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23
11 a.m. — Story Hour, Bailey Library, 350 Bulldogger Road, 303-838-5539.
Noon — Mountain Nooners AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
6:30 p.m. — Three for All AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24
Noon — Mountain Nooners AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
6 p.m. — Tuesday Nite Beginners AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25
11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. – Meal for Seniors at South Park Senior Center, 296 Sixth Street, Fairplay $6 donation, 719-836-1455.
Noon — 12 O’Clock High Alanon Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
Noon — Mountain Women AA Meeting, Evergreen Lutheran Church (Hwy. 73).
6 - 9 p.m. — Jam night and potluck at the Florissant Grange. 719-748-0358.
6:15 p.m. – AA Weekly Meetings, South Park Community Church, Fellowship Hall – 300 6th Street, Fairplay
6:30 p.m. — Three for All AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
7 p.m. — Prayer Meeting, South Park Christian Chapel, 385 9th Street, Fairplay. 303-520-7958.
7:30 p.m. — AA Meeting, Church of Transfiguration, 27640 Highway 74, Evergreen.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26
9 a.m. - noon – Rocky Mountain Rural Health Outreach, free health screenings and info on Medicaid, insurance etc. At South Park Rec Center, Fairplay. Questions? Call 719-836-2169 or email info@rmrh.org.
Noon — Mountain Nooners AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
3:30-5:30 p.m. — Widow’s Oil Pantry at Harris Park Bible Church. http://www.harrisparkbiblechurch.org.
5 p.m. — Men’s Reprieve AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
6:30 p.m. — Razor’s Edge Narcotics Anonymous Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27
10 a.m. — Storytime at Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Dr., Florissant. 719-748-3939.
6:30 p.m. — Clean & Serene AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28
6:30 a.m. — Three for All AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
8 a.m. — Men’s AA Group, Church of Transfiguration, 27640 Highway 74, Evergreen.
9-11 a.m. — Mountain Women AA, Evergreen Lutheran Church (County Road 73).
9:30 a.m. — Adult Children of Alcoholics Meetings, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
11 a.m. — Saturday Speakeasy AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
7 - 9 p.m. Ridge Runners, Rounds start at 7 followed by Squares. Meets at Aspen Park Community Center. Call 248-515-2370 or 303-816-1842.
Help us keep your community calendar up to date.
