Senior Yoga
Senior Yoga every Friday 11 a.m. - noon at the Bailey Library. $10 fee for drop-ins or three sessions for $25.
Medicare 101
Medicare 101 will be held every Tuesday in April from 1 - 2:30 p.m. at the Bailey Library. Classes are provided at no cost. Registration is required. Additionally, watch parties will be hosted at Park County Administration Building, 856 Costello Dr. Fairplay; Lake George Community Center, 39141 Highway 24, Lake George; and Guffey Library, 1656 County Road 102, Guffey. For more information and to register for this event, please go to www.ppacg.org/medicare-101-webinars/ or call Hillary Spivak at 719-836-4296. Sponsored by Seniors Alliance of Platte Canyon.
VFW Breakfast
Lambert Wright Roy Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8661, located at 57 Park County Road 64 at U.S. Highway 285 in Shawnee will host their Legendary Breakfast from 7:30 - 11:30 a.m. on April 2. Adults are $9 and children are $5. Any questions please call Bill Taylor at 720-878-2142.
Women Voters
The League of Women Voters of Park County will hold their monthly meeting at 6 p.m. at the Bailey Public Library on April 5. The program will be presented by Patty Lucy, a system-based member of the Park County Mental Health Alliance. She will provide a review of the major mental health concerns identified in Park County and some of the efforts that various members of the Park County Mental Health Alliance are doing to address the identified concerns. All citizens are welcome.
People’s Choice
People’s Choice Awards, American Legion in Fairplay, includes taco bar from Casa Sanchez, 5 p.m. on April 6.
Developmental
Screenings
Platte Canyon School District Community Developmental Screenings for children birth - age four on April 7. Call 303-679-7594 for an appointment.
Scavenger Hunt
Far View Horse Rescue Scavenger Hunt with Easter goodies at the end, 186 Wooly Worm Lane, Fairplay,10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on April 8. RSVP Kimberly at 970-376-2103.
Wildfire Plan
Develop your personalized plan to get out alive when the fire comes. Wildfire Evacuation classes will be presented at Platte Canyon Fire Station on Crow Hill on two Saturdays, April 15 and April 22, 2 - 4 p .m. Sponsored by Seniors Alliance of Platte Canyon.
Senior Health
Foot Care and Blood Pressure Clinic will be at the Bailey Community Center located at 83 Main Street, 1 - 3 p.m. on April 18. Reservations are required and can be made by contacting our office at 720-385-8300. Sponsored by Seniors Alliance of Platte Canyon.
PCCA Mixer
Park County Creative Alliance (PCCA) monthly creative mixer, Hartsel Library and Community Center 4 - 5:30 p.m. on April 30.
Open Gymkhana
Open Gymkhana by the Park County Fair Royalty, PC Fairgrounds, registration from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. on May 27.
Gymkana
Far View Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation, 2023 Buckle Gymkhana Series, Park County Fairgrounds - South Arena, registration 8:30 a.m. on June 10.
April 1
April Fools Fun Run, Mad Jack’s Brewery, Bailey, 0.1 mile run 3:30 – 4:00 p.m.
