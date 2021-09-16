Attention: The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8661 of Shawnee and Bailey meeting will be Wednesday September 22nd at 6 pm or 1800 hours. This will be a dinner meeting. Sheriff Tom McGraw will our guest speaker. Meeting will be the Shawnee Community Center one half past Platte Canyon High School. This will be an open meeting. For more information call Commander Bill Taylor at 720-878-2142.
Park County Search And Rescue (PCSAR) will be holding its annual Breakfast Burrito Fest and Open House this Saturday, September 18. The PCSAR building is located at 59961 U.S. Highway 285 next to the Bailey sheriff’’s sub-station and the motor vehicle office. We’ll be selling burritos, chips, water, sodas, and tee shirts. Festivities will begin at 8 a.m. and end when we run out of burritos. Tour our Bailey building and learn about PCSAR. New this year: One of our members, Dan, will be offering all kids and adults a ‘First Aid Boot Camp’. Super Hero bandages are included. Hope to see you Saturday.
