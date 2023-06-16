Please send your event details to Lori Bennett at lthompsonbennett@aol.com

June 16, 17, 18 

Colorado’s First Indian Relay Race, over 14 tribes competing, includes Parade of Nations,M Lazy C Ranch, Lake George, gate opens 11:00 a.m. each day. More information: www.mlazyc.com

June 17 

Building confidence through fly fishing for girls, ages 10-17. The event is an all-day experience that would require a ride to and from (girls would be dropped off and picked up) the private fishing club, located in Shawnee, CO. There is no cost to the participants. Lunch will be provided; for more information and to register: www.anglher.net/non-profit 

June 17 

Western Day, silent auction, cowboy dinner, music, games, Warm Springs Clubhouse, Fairplay, gates open 3 p.m.

June 20 

Senior Yoga class, 11 a.m. - 12 noon, Bailey Library, first time is free, then $10 per class, contact Robin, 303-521-4452.

June 22 

Movie night at the Far View Horse Rescue in Fairplay, games begin 6 p.m. and movie 7 p.m. 

June 22 

Alma Town Hall meeting with the County Commissioners, Alma Town Hall.

June 23 

Friday, TGIFairplay Free Concert on Front Street with Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts, 5 - 9 p.m.

June 24

Guffey Mountain Classic Car Show 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

June 24 and 25 

Bailey Days, vendors, music, Wild West gunfighting (with blanks); bands include the Josh Walker Band, the John Weeks band, the Blood Brothers, and Chris Daniels and the Kings.

More information: Bailey Days Facebook. Volunteers are needed.  Please sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f4aa5af22a7f5c16-bailey#/

June 27 

Fairplay Library, Far View Rescue Burro reading program, 11 a.m.

June 27 Senior Yoga class, 11 a.m. - 12 noon, Bailey Library, first time is free, then $10 per class, contact Robin, 303-521-4452.

June 29 

Bailey Town Hall meeting with the County Commissioners, Platte Canyon Fire Protection District, 153 Delwood Dr., 6 - 8 p.m.

June 30-July 2

Elevation Music Festival in Alma, www.elevationmusicfest.com 

July 4 

Town of Fairplay Independence Day Celebration with activities all day and free evening concert by Narrow Gauge, morning Burro Buster 5k Race, flea market all day, Strutt Your Mutt Dog Competition, and fireworks over the beach.

July 8-9 

Silverheels 100-mile endurance run, www.humanpotentialrunning.com

July 9 

50-mile and 55k endurance runs, www.humanpotentialrunning.com

July 7-16 

Park County Fair, www.parkcofair.com 

July 10 - 13

Far View Horse Rescue Summer Rescue Camp, https://www. farviewhorserescue.com

August 3

5th Annual Golf Outing for Nate Carrigan Scholarship Fund, Todd Creek Golf Club, 8455 Heritage Drive, Thornton, $125/player or $500/team. To register contact Bev at 303-990-0459/bmbushaw@gmail.com or Frank at 303-881-2508/fjones@parkco.us.

