Attention: The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8661 will be meeting at the Shawnee-Bailey post (Platte Canyon Community Center) Wednesday at 6 p.m.. We need new members. Please bring your DD214. New members will be free for the first year.
The next VFW Breakfast will be Sunday, June 6 (D-Day). For more information call Bill Taylor, 720-878-2142.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.