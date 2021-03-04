Would you care to comparing the Jazz age to modern day? Join Conifer Historical Society and Museum for a discussion on Conifer in the 1920s, Sunday, April 11 at 2 p.m. This free event includes a video screening (Conifer in the 1920s) followed by a live question and answer session with John Steinle, a local historian and author well-versed in Conifer history. Space is limited, so register soon for this virtual program, at www.coniferhistoricalsociety.org/rsvp/.
