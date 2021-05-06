On Saturday, June 5, Crow Hill Insurance will host their 10th annual free community Shred-A-Thon from 9 a.m. – noon. The event will take place at the office located at 460 County Road 43, near the top of Crow Hill and the traffic light. A certified shredding company will be on site to shred your outdated legal and sensitive documents. This is a fantastic way to prevent identity theft, and all paper will be recycled. We cannot accept large quantities of shiny paper (magazines, etc.). This event is free to the public, and we ask that you consider making a monetary donation to Blue Spruce Habitat for Humanity ReStore. The ReStore will have a delivery truck on site to accept donated furniture and housewares. Please call 303-838-9723 if you need more information.
