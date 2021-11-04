Bailey Water
The following is an announcement for the annual budget meeting for the Bailey Water & Sanitation District for 2021. The meeting will take place Dec. 7, at the Platte Canyon Community Church in Bailey at 6 p.m.
Attention
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Bailey Post 8661 Country Breakfast will be held at the Shawnee Community Center off U.S. Highway 285 south of the Platte Canyon High School Nov. 7, 7:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Remember to turn the clock back on Saturday. Since it will be so close to Veterans Day, all veterans will eat free.
The recommended donation will be $9 for adults and $5 for children under 12.
On Thursday, Nov.11, we will be honoring the Veterans who are buried at Horn Cemetery at 11 a.m..
Commander Bill Taylor 720-878-2142.
Thanksgiving Lunch with Silverset
A Thanksgiving Lunch with Silverset will be held at the Platte Canyon Community Center in Shawnee, Friday, Nov. 12 at noon. Turkey dinner with all the trimmings for only $7 per person will be catered by the Cutthroat Cafe. All members and all new people are welcome and invited to attend.
If you are new, please call Betty Rose at 303-838-6975 or Frank at 720-400-3434 for reservations so the Cutthroat Cafe can provide adequate number of meals for all.
Our program will be the Senior Coalition Executive Director Jennie Danner who will outline the services available to Park County seniors which includes: meal boxes, transportation, housekeeping, cores, and more. Sign up for these services will follow her presentation.
It has been a long isolation period due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Silverset is looking forward to seeing a lot of new and old friends at this luncheon.
The next luncheon will be a Christmas Dinner Dec. 10 at the same place, same time.
