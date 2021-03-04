Platte Canyon School District RE-1
Menus for March 8 – 12
Deer Creek Elementary School
Breakfast
Monday: Cereal with Fruit
Tuesday: Breakfast Baked Good with Fruit
Wednesday: Parfait with Fruit
Thursday: Cereal with Fruit
Friday: TEACHER INSERVICE DAY – No School
Lunch
Monday: Hot Dogs with Fruit and Vegetable
Tuesday: Spaghetti and Beef Marinara with Fruit and Vegetable
Wednesday: Cobb Salad
Thursday: Chili Day
Friday: TEACHER INSERVICE DAY – No School
Fitzsimmons Middle and Platte Canyon High Schools
Breakfast
Monday: Oatmeal with Fruit
Tuesday: Baked Breakfast Good with Fruit
Wednesday: Parfait with Fruit
Thursday: Egg Basket with Fruit
Friday: TEACHER INSERVICE DAY – No School
Lunch
Monday: Sloppy Joes with Fruit and Vegetables
Tuesday: Chicken Fajitas with Fruit and Vegetable
Wednesday: Cobb Salad with Fruit
Thursday: Chili Day
Friday: TEACHER INSERVICE DAY – No School
South Park School District RE-2
Menus for March 8 – 11
Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and South Park High Schools
Breakfast
Monday: Cereal, Dried Fruit, Milk
Tuesday: Mini Pancakes,, Strawberry Cup, Milk
Wednesday: Breakfast Bar, Apple, Milk
Thursday: Cereal, Juice, Milk
Lunch
Monday: Chicken Sandwich, Potato Wedges, Pineapple, Milk
Tuesday: Beef Burrito, Seasoned Beans, Peaches, Milk
Wednesday: Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Green Beans, Dinner Roll, Milk
Thursday: Toasted Cheese Sandwich and Tomato Soup, Applesauce, Milk
