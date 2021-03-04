Platte Canyon School District RE-1

Menus for March 8 – 12

Deer Creek Elementary School

Breakfast

Monday: Cereal with Fruit

Tuesday: Breakfast Baked Good with Fruit

Wednesday: Parfait with Fruit

Thursday: Cereal with Fruit

Friday: TEACHER INSERVICE DAY – No School

Lunch

Monday: Hot Dogs with Fruit and Vegetable

Tuesday: Spaghetti and Beef Marinara with Fruit and Vegetable

Wednesday: Cobb Salad

Thursday: Chili Day

Friday: TEACHER INSERVICE DAY – No School

Fitzsimmons Middle and Platte Canyon High Schools

Breakfast

Monday: Oatmeal with Fruit

Tuesday: Baked Breakfast Good with Fruit

Wednesday: Parfait with Fruit

Thursday: Egg Basket with Fruit

Friday: TEACHER INSERVICE DAY – No School

Lunch

Monday: Sloppy Joes with Fruit and Vegetables

Tuesday: Chicken Fajitas with Fruit and Vegetable

Wednesday: Cobb Salad with Fruit

Thursday: Chili Day

Friday: TEACHER INSERVICE DAY – No School

South Park School District RE-2

Menus for March 8 – 11

Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and South Park High Schools  

Breakfast

Monday: Cereal, Dried Fruit, Milk

Tuesday: Mini Pancakes,, Strawberry Cup, Milk

Wednesday: Breakfast Bar, Apple, Milk

Thursday: Cereal, Juice, Milk

Lunch

Monday: Chicken Sandwich, Potato Wedges, Pineapple, Milk

Tuesday: Beef Burrito, Seasoned Beans, Peaches, Milk

Wednesday: Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Green Beans, Dinner Roll, Milk

Thursday: Toasted Cheese Sandwich and Tomato Soup, Applesauce, Milk

