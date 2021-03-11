Stress, anxiety and depression are experienced by millions of young people. We follow physician and filmaker Delaney Ruston as she discovers solutions for improved adolescent well-being in the digital age. Parents who would like some pointers on helping their kids survive and thrive during these interesting times are invited to watch SCREENAGERS, Uncovering Skills for Stress Resilience. SCREENAGERS is hosted by Resilience1220 and Evergreen Country Day School. You can watch the movie online, March 6 – 22. Join an online discussion of the film and a question and answer session with staff from Resilience1220 and Evergreen Country Day School on Monday, March 22 at 6 p.m. The film is appropriate for ages 12 and older.
The presentation is free, but registration is required, at Resilience1220.org.
