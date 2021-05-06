The Elk Creek Highlands general meeting has been changed to Wednesday, May 12 at 7 p.m. in the community building at 86 Elk Creek Drive.
Elk Creek Highlands Garage Sale will be May 22, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. All proceeds will go to community building repairs and updates. Donations can be dropped off at the meeting May 12 or on Friday, May 21 from 2 - 4 p.m.
