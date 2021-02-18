Platte Canyon School District RE-1
Menus for February 22 – 26
Deer Creek Elementary School
Breakfast
Monday: Cereal with Fruit
Tuesday: Breakfast Baked Good with Fruit
Wednesday: Parfaits with Fruit
Thursday: Waffle with Fruit
Friday: Breakfast Burrito with Fruit
Lunch
Monday: Burgers with Fruit and Vegetable
Tuesday: Baked Potato Lunch with Fixins
Wednesday: Chicken Fajitas with Fruit and Vegetable
Thursday: Shepards Pie with Fruit and Vegetable
Friday: Pizza
Fitzsimmons Middle and Platte Canyon High Schools
Breakfast
Monday: Hot Oatmeal with Fruit
Tuesday: Breakfast Muffin with Fruit
Wednesday: Parfait with Fruit
Thursday: Breakfast Basket with Fruit
Friday: Egg Sandwich with Fruit
Lunch
Monday: Pulled Pork Sandwich with Fruit and Vegetable
Tuesday: Tikka Masala with Fruit and Vegetable
Wednesday: Nachos
Thursday: Chicken Fajitas with Fruit and Vegetable
Friday: Pizza
South Park School District RE-2
Menus for February 22 – 25
Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and South Park High Schools
Breakfast
Monday: Cereal, Dried Fruit, Milk
Tuesday: Yogurt, Granola, Dried Fruit, Milk
Wednesday: Bagel, Cream Cheese, Orange, Milk
Thursday: Cereal, Juice, Milk
Lunch
Monday: Burger, French Fries, Melon, Milk
Tuesday: Chicken Pot Pie, Peaches, Chocolate Cake, Milk
Wednesday: Pizza, Roasted Vegetables, Fruit Cup, Milk
Thursday: Tacos, Santiago Beans, Strawberry Medley, Rice, Milk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.