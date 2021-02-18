Platte Canyon School District RE-1

Menus for February 22 – 26

Deer Creek Elementary School

Breakfast

Monday: Cereal with Fruit

Tuesday: Breakfast Baked Good with Fruit

Wednesday: Parfaits with Fruit

Thursday: Waffle with Fruit

Friday: Breakfast Burrito with Fruit

Lunch

Monday: Burgers with Fruit and Vegetable

Tuesday: Baked Potato Lunch with Fixins

Wednesday: Chicken Fajitas with Fruit and Vegetable

Thursday: Shepards Pie with Fruit and Vegetable

Friday: Pizza

Fitzsimmons Middle and Platte Canyon High Schools

Breakfast

Monday: Hot Oatmeal with Fruit

Tuesday: Breakfast Muffin with Fruit

Wednesday: Parfait with Fruit

Thursday: Breakfast Basket with Fruit

Friday: Egg Sandwich with Fruit

Lunch

Monday: Pulled Pork Sandwich with Fruit and Vegetable

Tuesday: Tikka Masala with Fruit and Vegetable

Wednesday: Nachos

Thursday: Chicken Fajitas with Fruit and Vegetable

Friday: Pizza

South Park School District RE-2

Menus for February 22 – 25

Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and South Park High Schools  

Breakfast

Monday: Cereal, Dried Fruit, Milk

Tuesday: Yogurt, Granola, Dried Fruit, Milk

Wednesday: Bagel, Cream Cheese, Orange, Milk

Thursday: Cereal, Juice, Milk

Lunch

Monday: Burger, French Fries, Melon, Milk

Tuesday: Chicken Pot Pie, Peaches, Chocolate Cake, Milk

Wednesday: Pizza, Roasted Vegetables, Fruit Cup, Milk

Thursday: Tacos, Santiago Beans, Strawberry Medley, Rice, Milk

