Join the PCHS on a gold panning adventure in South Park!
The Park County Historical Society is retruning with our gold panning/prospetcing trip.
Saturday Aug. 28, we are having another gold panning/prospecting trip. We will meet at McGraw Park in Bailey at 9:30 a.m. and drive to Fairplay.(carpool if possible).
We will visit various sites in Fairplay, showing some of the mining history in the area. We’ll meet at the 1874 Park County Courthouse on Hwy 9, to meet up with anyone in the Fairpaly area. PCHS founder Harold and Lenore Warren’s Grandson Bill Douthette will again share his gold panning/prospecting experience in Park County.
We’ll then head to Fairplay Beach to pan there.(Fairplay charges $10.00 to pan there.)Bring your own gold pan; we have some, and they are also available in Bailey.
Bring a lunch, or eat at one of Fairpaly’s restaurants. Call 303-838-7740 for more information. Live Park County history, www.parkcountyhistory.com.
