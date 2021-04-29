The May meeting of the Central Colorado UAS Club will be a field trip to the CSU drone facillities at Christman Field in Fort Collins, Saturday, May 1. Register for the trip at www.eventbrite.com/e/field-trip-to-csu-tickets-149783024057.
Our club has received its first grant. The Chaffee County Community Foundation approved a $1,000 funding request to help stand-up a two-year drone education program at Buena Vista High School. Adam Fuller, teacher at BVHS, recognized the value of adding a drone program into the technical education offerings. Our thanks to the fundraising team, Honora Roberts, Will Barnwell and Laura McCrain.
Visit our website at tnlaviation.com/central-colorado-uas-club, or on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/ccuasclub/.
