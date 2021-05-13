Elk Creek Homeowners will be holding a garage sale at the community building this year, May 22, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. All proceeds will go to community building repairs and updates.
We are accepting donations, which can be dropped off at the community building on Friday, May 21, 2-4 p.m. If you can’t drop off stuff during these times, please reach out and we can arrange a time.
Acceptable items: gently used household items, clothing, kitchen items, tools.
Large items must get approved; if they don’t sell, you will need to come and them pick up after the sale.
We will not accept: electronics, tires, mattresses.
Please email us if you have any questions about the garage sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.