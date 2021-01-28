Looking for a fun-filled activity without leaving the comfort of your warm home? Interested in learning about local history? Join the Conifer Historical Society’s virtual book club as we read “The Secrets of Elk Creek,” by Bonnie Scudder. Join us online Sunday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. for our first meeting. Sign up now for an online meeting link: www.coniferhistoricalsociety.org/RSVP.
Our lending library is now open. Browse our collection at coniferhistoricalsociety.org/Library. Contact us to check out books, librarian@ coniferhistoricalsociety.org.
