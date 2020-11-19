South Park School District RE-2

Menus for November 23 - 26

Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and High Schools

Breakfast

Monday: Cereal, Dried Fruit, Milk

Tuesday: Mini Waffle, Strawberry Cup, Milk

Wednesday: No School

Thursday: THANKSGIVING DAY No School

Lunch

Monday: Hot Dog, Corn, Fresh Fruit, Milk

Tuesday: Chicken Alfredo, Peas and Carrot, Fruit Cup, Milk

Wednesday: No School

Thursday: THANKSGIVING DAY No School

Platte Canyon School District RE-1

November 23 - 27

Deer Creek Elementary, Fitzsimmons Middle and Platte Canyon High Schools

School out for Thanksgiving Break

