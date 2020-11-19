South Park School District RE-2
Menus for November 23 - 26
Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and High Schools
Breakfast
Monday: Cereal, Dried Fruit, Milk
Tuesday: Mini Waffle, Strawberry Cup, Milk
Wednesday: No School
Thursday: THANKSGIVING DAY No School
Lunch
Monday: Hot Dog, Corn, Fresh Fruit, Milk
Tuesday: Chicken Alfredo, Peas and Carrot, Fruit Cup, Milk
Wednesday: No School
Thursday: THANKSGIVING DAY No School
Platte Canyon School District RE-1
November 23 - 27
Deer Creek Elementary, Fitzsimmons Middle and Platte Canyon High Schools
School out for Thanksgiving Break
