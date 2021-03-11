South Park School District RE-2
Menus for March 15 – 18
Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and South Park High Schools
Breakfast
Monday: Cereal, Dried Fruit, Milk
Tuesday: Mini French Toast, Banana, Milk
Wednesday: Cheese Stick and Crackers, Apple, Milk
Thursday: Cereal, Juice, Milk
Lunch
Monday: Chicken Quesadilla, 3 Amigo Beans, Fruit Cocktail, Milk
Tuesday: Wagon Wheel Beef Patty, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Peaches, Roll, Milk
Wednesday: Fish Sticks, Potato Triangles, Pears, Blueberry Muffin, Milk
Thursday: Turkey & Cheese Hoagie, Sun Chips, Fresh Fruit, Juice, Milk
Platte Canyon School District RE-1
Menus for March 15 – 19
Deer Creek Elementary School
Breakfast
Monday: Cereal with Fruit
Tuesday: Breakfast Baked Good with Fruit
Wednesday: Parfait with Fruit
Thursday: Cereal with Fruit
Friday: Breakfast Burrito with Fruit
Lunch
Monday: Burgers with Fruit and Vegetable
Tuesday: Baked Potato Lunch with Fixins
Wednesday: Breakfast for Lunch
Thursday: Tomato Soup with Hot Sandwich
Friday: Chicken Nuggets with Fruit and Vegetable
Fitzsimmons Middle and Platte Canyon High Schools
Breakfast
Monday: Oatmeal with Fruit
Tuesday: Baked Breakfast Good with Fruit
Wednesday: Parfait with Fruit
Thursday: Egg Basket with Fruit
Friday: Breakfast Rice Bowl
Lunch
Monday: Home Made “Lunchables”
Tuesday: Chinese Noodles with Fruit and Vegetable
Wednesday: Baked Potato Lunch with Fixins, Fruit and Vegetable
Thursday: Tuscan Bean Soup with Fruit and Vegetable
Friday: Breakfast for Lunch
