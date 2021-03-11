South Park School District RE-2

Menus for March 15 – 18

Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and South Park High Schools  

Breakfast

Monday: Cereal, Dried Fruit, Milk

Tuesday: Mini French Toast, Banana, Milk

Wednesday: Cheese Stick and Crackers, Apple, Milk

Thursday: Cereal, Juice, Milk

Lunch

Monday: Chicken Quesadilla, 3 Amigo Beans, Fruit Cocktail, Milk

Tuesday: Wagon Wheel Beef Patty, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Peaches, Roll, Milk

Wednesday: Fish Sticks, Potato Triangles, Pears, Blueberry Muffin, Milk

Thursday: Turkey & Cheese Hoagie, Sun Chips, Fresh Fruit, Juice, Milk

Platte Canyon School District RE-1

Menus for March 15 – 19

Deer Creek Elementary School

Breakfast

Monday: Cereal with Fruit

Tuesday: Breakfast Baked Good with Fruit

Wednesday: Parfait with Fruit

Thursday: Cereal with Fruit

Friday: Breakfast Burrito with Fruit

Lunch

Monday: Burgers with Fruit and Vegetable

Tuesday: Baked Potato Lunch with Fixins

Wednesday: Breakfast for Lunch

Thursday: Tomato Soup with Hot Sandwich

Friday: Chicken Nuggets with Fruit and Vegetable

Fitzsimmons Middle and Platte Canyon High Schools

Breakfast

Monday: Oatmeal with Fruit

Tuesday: Baked Breakfast Good with Fruit

Wednesday: Parfait with Fruit

Thursday: Egg Basket with Fruit

Friday: Breakfast Rice Bowl

Lunch

Monday: Home Made “Lunchables”

Tuesday: Chinese Noodles with Fruit and Vegetable

Wednesday: Baked Potato Lunch with Fixins, Fruit and Vegetable

Thursday: Tuscan Bean Soup with Fruit and Vegetable

Friday: Breakfast for Lunch

