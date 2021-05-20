Platte Canyon School District RE-1

Menus for May 24 – 28

Deer Creek Elementary School

Breakfast

Monday: Cereal with Fruit

Tuesday: Breakfast Baked Good with Fruit

Wednesday: Parfait with Fruit

Thursday: Cereal with Fruit

Friday: NO SCHOOL

Lunch

Monday: Cobb Salad with Fruit

Tuesday: Corn Dogs with Fruit and Vegetable

Wednesday: Chicken Nuggets with Fruit and Vegetable

Thursday: Sandwich with Fruit and Vegetable

Friday: NO SCHOOL

Fitzsimmons Middle and Platte Canyon High Schools

Breakfast

Monday: Oatmeal with Fruit

Tuesday: Baked Breakfast Good with Fruit

Wednesday: Parfait with Fruit and House Granola

Thursday: Birds Basket with Fruit

Friday: NO SCHOOL

Lunch

Monday: Cold Cut Sandwich with Fruit and Vegetable

Tuesday: Cobb Salad with Fruit and Vegetable

Wednesday: Pizza

Thursday: NO SCHOOL

Friday: NO SCHOOL

South Park School District RE-2

Menus for May 24 – 27

Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and South Park High Schools  

Breakfast

Monday: Cereal, Dried Fruit, Milk

Tuesday: Mini Pancakes, Orange, Milk

Wednesday: Breakfast Bar, Apple, Milk

Thursday: Cereal, Juice, Milk

Lunch

Monday: Chicken Sandwich, French Fries, Pineapple, Milk

Tuesday: Beef Burrito, Seasoned Beans, Peaches, Milk

Wednesday: Country Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Green Beans, Cinnamon Applesauce, Roll, Milk

Thursday: Toasted Cheese Sandwich and Tomato Soup, Fruit Cocktail, Milk

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.