Platte Canyon School District RE-1
Menus for May 24 – 28
Deer Creek Elementary School
Breakfast
Monday: Cereal with Fruit
Tuesday: Breakfast Baked Good with Fruit
Wednesday: Parfait with Fruit
Thursday: Cereal with Fruit
Friday: NO SCHOOL
Lunch
Monday: Cobb Salad with Fruit
Tuesday: Corn Dogs with Fruit and Vegetable
Wednesday: Chicken Nuggets with Fruit and Vegetable
Thursday: Sandwich with Fruit and Vegetable
Friday: NO SCHOOL
Fitzsimmons Middle and Platte Canyon High Schools
Breakfast
Monday: Oatmeal with Fruit
Tuesday: Baked Breakfast Good with Fruit
Wednesday: Parfait with Fruit and House Granola
Thursday: Birds Basket with Fruit
Friday: NO SCHOOL
Lunch
Monday: Cold Cut Sandwich with Fruit and Vegetable
Tuesday: Cobb Salad with Fruit and Vegetable
Wednesday: Pizza
Thursday: NO SCHOOL
Friday: NO SCHOOL
South Park School District RE-2
Menus for May 24 – 27
Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and South Park High Schools
Breakfast
Monday: Cereal, Dried Fruit, Milk
Tuesday: Mini Pancakes, Orange, Milk
Wednesday: Breakfast Bar, Apple, Milk
Thursday: Cereal, Juice, Milk
Lunch
Monday: Chicken Sandwich, French Fries, Pineapple, Milk
Tuesday: Beef Burrito, Seasoned Beans, Peaches, Milk
Wednesday: Country Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Green Beans, Cinnamon Applesauce, Roll, Milk
Thursday: Toasted Cheese Sandwich and Tomato Soup, Fruit Cocktail, Milk
