Mosquito Range Heritage Initiative is looking at a long and fruitful summer.
MRHI invites you to report on trail conditions. You and your hiking buddies can adopt a South Park Ranger DistrictTrail for a day. Go for a hike and report conditions or any concerning issues to us: Submit a paper trail report and email it to us, or download the Colorado Mountain Club’s CMC RIMS App for free and we’ll gather data from your reports.
Come work for MRHI. We are seeking amazing seasonal field techs with an interest in rare alpine plants and trails work. If you have great attention to detail, ability to hike long distances at altitude, and a great sense of humor, please check it out. Find the detailed job description and application on MRHI.org.
