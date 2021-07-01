A “Creative Coffee Chat” will be held on Thursday, July 8, 10 a.m. at the Java Moose in Fairplay, hosted by Park County Creative Alliance. Share your ideas and find out more about PCCA’s summer happenings and how to get involved. Review PCCA’s Art Adventuring map of Park County. Take a look at PCCA’s blinged-out Arty Car which will be parked on Main Street. PCCA welcomes members, new and renewing members, and anyone interested in becoming a member to join us. PCCA - Uniting Park County Through The Arts. For more information, contact Gail Smith, 970-389-5964.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.