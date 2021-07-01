Vice-president Teddy Roosevelt visited Victor Aug. 9, 1901, and spoke at the Gold Coin Club. The Rough Rider was, at an earlier visit in 1900, run out of town by an angry mob, but returned later to accept apologies and to speak and tour the gold mines. Almost 120 years later, Don Moon will portray Roosevelt at the Gold Coin Club.
Come hear Teddy, presented by Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, at Gold Coin Club, Diamond Avenue, Victor, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2 p.m. reception and 3 p.m. presentation.
Tickets on sale now, $20 per person fundraiser for the museum, includes a bully reception and presentation. Advance reservations highly recommended due to limited seating.
More information and reservations online at VictorMuseum.com.
