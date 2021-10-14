Free Legal Resource Day
The 11th Judicial District Access to Justice Committee is offering a virtual Legal Resource Day Oct. 29, featuring free clinics with information on various legal topics and also free ask-an-attorney sessions providing private consultations with attorneys.
The hour-long virtual clinics run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and cover criminal record sealing for adults, child custody for parents and non-parents, evictions from both the landlord and tenant perspectives, land use/other county regulations and simple estate planning. Those wishing to attend a clinic must register by Oct. 28. To register and get more information about the clinics, call Becky Casey at 719-204-2222.
The ask-an-attorney sessions are free 15-minute private consultations with an attorney and run from 9 am.- 3 p.m. Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, call Miriam Jebe at 719-539-2561 (extension 30434) by Oct. 25.
Attention
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8661 of Bailey will have their Open Dinner meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2021 at 1800 hours (6 p.m.). The guest speakers will be Bill Coyle and Dan Meyer and subject will be scholarships for Veterans’ children. All veterans and towns people are invited. Eric, the owner of the Cross Roads, will also be there.
Any questions call Bill Taylor Commander at 720-878-2142. The meeting will be at the Shawnee Community Center half mile after Platte Canyon High School South.
