Park County Historical Society will host the Volunteer Appreciation Picnic at McGraw Memorial Park, Saturday, May 29 at 11 a.m. We will be saying “thank you” to all who have volunteered at McGraw Park or are thinking of volunteering in the future. We will have burgers, hot dogs and drinks to show our appreciation. While there, plan how you want to be involved with McGraw Park this year. Hosting, teaching, fixing, painting, planting, maintaining all keep McGraw Park looking fantastic. You help preserve history here.
McGraw Memorial Park is at 39 County Road 68 in Bailey behind the Rustic Station Restaurant. Come and enjoy.
P.S. Don’t get stuck in a Memorial Day traffic jam, come to the park on the Platte River and have lunch on us.
