May 13
Final South Park Burro Band Concert of the year, 6 p.m., Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge (105 W. Adams Ave), performance will feature all South Park school bands and will include the world premiere of Randall Standridge’s Fanfare Americana composed exclusively for the South Park Burro Band, tickets are $10 at the door.
May 13
South Park Pottery 37th Anniversary Celebration, Front St. in Fairplay, extended hours for the celebration from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., celebration starts at 3 p.m., specials, food and drinks too.
May 18
Bingo by Alma Foundation at Alma Town Hall. Potluck dinner at 6:00 p.m. Bingo at 7:00 p.m. Drinks for donation. Bingo $10 Card.
May 20
Glen-Isle Lodge and Surroundings Tour, meet at the Park County Historical Society Heritage Center, McGraw Park, 10 - 10:15 a.m. It is recommended to carpool from Platte Canyon High School, as parking is limited.
May 21
Park County Creative Alliance (PCCA) monthly creative mixer, Sunday, May 21. Host: Coyote Creek Studio Arts Foundation, Front Street, Fairplay. 4:30 - 6:00 p.m.
May 21
The Seniors Alliance of Platte Canyon invites you to join us for Music, Dancing and Fun, Sunday, May 21, 3 - 5 p.m. at Saint Mary of the Rockies Catholic Church, 236 Bulldogger Road in Bailey. All ages are welcome. Music will be provided by Swing Shift - a band from Highlands Ranch. Light refreshments will be provided. Admission is $5.00 per person and everyone 18 and under is free. RSVP to 720.385.8300 by May 14, 2023.
May 27
Open Gymkhana by the Park County Fair Royalty, PC Fairgrounds, registration from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m.
June 3
Huck Finn Day, Fairplay Beach, free fishing in Colorado all weekend, contact Colorado Parks & Wildlife at 303-916-0784 for more information.
June 3
South Park Trail Runs, 15 mile, 38 mile, and marathon, more information: www.humanpotentialrunning.com
June 3
Lake George Gymkhana potluck, barbecue, dance, silent auction, more information at the Lake George Gymkhana Facebook page
June 4
The Resale Boutique in downtown Bailey will celebrate their 7th anniversary with the help of neighbors DeBeeze Honey and The Knotty Pine with the unveiling of a new outdoor mural by local artist Miranda Linnehan. There will be a cook out with hot dogs and lemonade.
June 10
The 17th Annual Downare Consignment Sale, Hartsel, taking farm, ranch, & construction equipment. Vehicles, trailers, shop tools, etc. Call Myles to get your consignments in: 719-395-7798
June 10
Far View Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation, 2023 Buckle Gymkhana Series, Park County Fairgrounds - South Arena, registration 8:30 a.m.
June 10
Lincoln Day Dinner, American Legion, Fairplay, 5 - 9 p.m.
