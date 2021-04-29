Platte Canyon Fire Department is excited to announce a new public outreach program sponsored by the 285 Angels and the American Red Cross.
Come by Platte Canyon Fire Station 2 (at the top of Crow Hill) or call 303-838-5853 during normal business hours to request a free smoke detector.
