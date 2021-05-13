We hope everyone drops in to Fairplay Library, 400 Front Street soon. We are giving away “Take and Make nature kits” from Mosquito Range Heritage Initiative for families with young ones. The current two kits available are “For the Birds,” which includes bird feeders material and instructions, and “Nature Discovery Journals,” which includes a journal, colored markers, stickers and a twig pencil. These kits are packed full of fun family ideas.
Our Park County Libraries are also partnering with Park County Fair’s coloring contests for three age groups: five and under, 6-10 and 11-15. The coloring sheets are available at all four of our libraries or you can go to www.parkcofair.com. Deadline is July 5 and winners get two free tickets to their choice of rodeos during the Park County Fair, July 16-18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.