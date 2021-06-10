Brody Wayne Downare was born at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida on May 28, 2021, at 1:19 p.m. He weighed 5 pounds, 14.5 ounces and measured 19 inches long.
Brody’s parents are Micky and Sydni Downare of Hartsel.
Brody has one brother, Billy, 2-½.
Grandparents are Monte and Tracy Downare, Jamie Heffelman and Van Wands, all of Hartsel.
Great-grandparents are Florine Downare of La Junta, Wayne and Pat Heffelman of Hartsel, and Connie Aden of Denver.
