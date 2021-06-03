South Park School District RE-2
Menus for June 7 – 10
Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and South Park High Schools
Breakfast
Monday: Cereal, Dried Fruit, Milk
Tuesday: Muffin, Orange, Milk
Wednesday: Breakfast Bar, Apple, Milk
Thursday: Cereal, Juice, Milk
Lunch
Monday: Corn Dog, Corn, Fresh Fruit, Cookie, Milk
Tuesday: South Park Burger, French Fries, Melon, Milk
Wednesday: Nachos, Refried Beans, Pineapple Medley, Milk
Thursday: Turkey Sub, Sun Chips, Fresh Fruit, Juice, Milk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.