South Park School District RE-2

Menus for June 7 – 10

Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and South Park High Schools  

Breakfast

Monday: Cereal, Dried Fruit, Milk

Tuesday: Muffin, Orange, Milk

Wednesday: Breakfast Bar, Apple, Milk

Thursday: Cereal, Juice, Milk

Lunch

Monday: Corn Dog, Corn, Fresh Fruit, Cookie, Milk

Tuesday: South Park Burger, French Fries, Melon, Milk

Wednesday: Nachos, Refried Beans, Pineapple Medley, Milk

Thursday: Turkey Sub, Sun Chips, Fresh Fruit, Juice, Milk

