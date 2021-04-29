South Park School District RE-2
Menus for May 3 – 6
Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and South Park High Schools
Breakfast
Monday: Cereal, Dried Fruit, Milk
Tuesday: Chocolate Chip Muffin, Orange, Milk
Wednesday: Breakfast Bar, Apple, Milk
Thursday: Cereal, Juice, Milk
Lunch
Monday: Hot Dog, Corn, Applesauce, Cookie, Milk
Tuesday: Cheesy Pasta, Peas and Carrots, Fruit Bomb, Milk
Wednesday: Chili, Peaches, Cinnamon Roll, Milk
Thursday: Chicken Fried Rice, Egg Rolls, Oriental Veggies, Mandarin Oranges, Milk
Platte Canyon School District RE-1
Menus for May 3 – 7
Deer Creek Elementary School
Breakfast
Monday: Cereal with Fruit
Tuesday: Breakfast Baked Good with Fruit
Wednesday: Parfait with Fruit
Thursday: Cereal with Fruit
Friday: Breakfast Burrito with Fruit
Lunch
Monday: Not Available at Press Time
Tuesday: Not Available at Press Time
Wednesday: Not Available at Press Time
Thursday: Not Available at Press Time
Friday: Not Available at Press Time
Fitzsimmons Middle and Platte Canyon High Schools
Breakfast
Monday: Oatmeal with Fruit
Tuesday: Baked Breakfast Good with Fruit
Wednesday: Parfait with Fruit and House Granola
Thursday: Birds Basket with Fruit
Friday: Breakfast Rice with Fruit
Lunch
Monday: Not Available at Press Time
Tuesday: Not Available at Press Time
Wednesday: Not Available at Press Time
Thursday: Not Available at Press Time
Friday: Not Available at Press Time
