South Park School District RE-2

Menus for May 3 – 6

Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and South Park High Schools  

Breakfast

Monday: Cereal, Dried Fruit, Milk

Tuesday: Chocolate Chip Muffin, Orange, Milk

Wednesday: Breakfast Bar, Apple, Milk

Thursday: Cereal, Juice, Milk

Lunch

Monday: Hot Dog, Corn, Applesauce, Cookie, Milk

Tuesday: Cheesy Pasta, Peas and Carrots, Fruit Bomb, Milk

Wednesday: Chili, Peaches, Cinnamon Roll, Milk

Thursday: Chicken Fried Rice, Egg Rolls, Oriental Veggies, Mandarin Oranges, Milk

Platte Canyon School District RE-1

Menus for May 3 – 7

Deer Creek Elementary School

Breakfast

Monday: Cereal with Fruit

Tuesday: Breakfast Baked Good with Fruit

Wednesday: Parfait with Fruit

Thursday: Cereal with Fruit

Friday: Breakfast Burrito with Fruit

Lunch

Monday: Not Available at Press Time

Tuesday: Not Available at Press Time

Wednesday: Not Available at Press Time

Thursday: Not Available at Press Time

Friday: Not Available at Press Time

Fitzsimmons Middle and Platte Canyon High Schools

Breakfast

Monday: Oatmeal with Fruit

Tuesday: Baked Breakfast Good with Fruit

Wednesday: Parfait with Fruit and House Granola

Thursday: Birds Basket with Fruit

Friday: Breakfast Rice with Fruit

Lunch

Monday: Not Available at Press Time

Tuesday: Not Available at Press Time

Wednesday: Not Available at Press Time

Thursday: Not Available at Press Time

Friday: Not Available at Press Time

