We are ready to party! Seniors Alliance of Platte Canyon invites you to our second anniversary celebration this Saturday, May 22, 1 - 4 p.m. We are located in the Bailey Community Center at 83 Main Street, Bailey. Come join us for refreshments outside under the canopy. Tour our office and see what kinds of items are in our Nurse Lending Closet. Hear all about our great plans for the future. All are welcome; you don’t need to be a senior citizen to enjoy the party.

