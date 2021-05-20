We are ready to party! Seniors Alliance of Platte Canyon invites you to our second anniversary celebration this Saturday, May 22, 1 - 4 p.m. We are located in the Bailey Community Center at 83 Main Street, Bailey. Come join us for refreshments outside under the canopy. Tour our office and see what kinds of items are in our Nurse Lending Closet. Hear all about our great plans for the future. All are welcome; you don’t need to be a senior citizen to enjoy the party.
Latest e-Edition
Local Lens
This Week's Mountain Guide
Most Popular
Articles
- Alma mayor’s warning comes to fruition
- Glen Isle Resort owners get approval to build home
- Park County Sheriff’s Blotter
- The history of Alhambra
- South Park School District RE-2 responding to recent challenges
- Parker resident apprehended for May 1 wildfire near Jefferson
- 3 tips for the best summer vacation this year
- Emergency Broadband Benefit Payment
- Getting to know your local wildlife officer
- Park County Sheriff’s Blotter
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.