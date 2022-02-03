Enjoy a February Lunch with SILVERSET complete with music and a BINGO game afterwards.
Lunch will be at the Platte Canyon Community Center in Shawnee. Friday February 11 @ noon. Salsbury Steak Dinner with mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, and salad will be catered by the Cutthroat Cafe. All members and all new people are welcome and invited to attend.
Membership DUES are $10.00 for the entire year (Jan 1st thru Dec 31st ). Dues are not required but non- members pay $12.00 per lunch. Members pay $10.00 per lunch.
New people please call Betty Rose @ 303-838-6975 for reservations so the Cutthroat Cafe can provide adequate number of meals for all. Betty Rose will call all members about one week prior to the lunch as a reminder and with the menu.
Our program will be a couple songs by Mike then a Bingo game afterwards, with prizes. The Bingo game will be 2 or 3 plays and will be free of charge.
The next luncheon will be on Friday March 11 2022 at the same place, same time. See you there.
Attention: The Veterans of Foreign Wars of Bailey Post 8661 Legendary Country
Breakfast at the Shawnee Community Center on Highway 285 south in Shawnee will be
Sunday February 6, 2022. The hours will be 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. The price will be
$9.00 for adults and $5.00 for children and all you can eat. Also: The breakfast
is open to everyone. Also: The VFW Post 8661 is going to help restart the American
Legion Post in Bailey. Meetings will be at the River Bend Restaurant in Bailey on
the second and forth Saturday starting February 13th and 27th all veterans are
invited. For more information call Bill Taylor at 720-878-2142.
South Park Chamber news
A ribbon-cutting for two new business in Fairplay will occur Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. There will be a ribbon-cutting for Mountain Mama’s Boutique and the Unwinding Therapy Center at 899 Steinfelt Parkway off Colorado State Highway 9 in Fairplay.
Additionally, the South Park Chamber of Commerce monthly meeting will be held in the Park County School’s Administration Board Room. The meeting can also be accessed via Zoom, and the Zoom link and meeting agenda will be posted on the Chamber’s Website at southparkchmaber.com by Feb. 14.
Park County RE-2 School Board Work Session: Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. in the Park County School’s Administration Board Room. The meeting can also be accessed via Zoom, and the Zoom link and meeting agenda will be posted on the district’s web site at parkcountyre2.org by Feb. 11.
