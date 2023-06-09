Please send your event details to Lori Bennett at lthompsonbennett@aol.com.
June 10
The 17th Annual Downare Consignment Sale, Hartsel, taking farm, ranch, and construction equipment, vehicles, trailers, shop tools, etc. Call Myles to get your consignments in: 719-395-7798.
June 10
Far View Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation, 2023 Buckle Gymkhana Series, Park County Fairgrounds - South Arena, registration 8:30 a.m.
June 10
Lincoln Day Dinner, American Legion, Fairplay, 5 - 9 p.m.
June 12
The Bailey Patchworkers meet on the 2nd Monday of the month at Platte Canyon Community Church, 4954 County Road 64 in Bailey. This month Nyla McKeon will be teaching us how to do pineapple paper piecing. Also, bring a UFO (unfinished fabric object) and pledge to have it finished by December potluck.
June 16, 17, 18
Colorado’s First Indian Relay Race, over 14 tribes competing, includes Parade of Nations, M Lazy C Ranch, Lake George. Gate opens 11:00 a.m. each day, more information: www.mlazyc.com.
June 17
Building confidence through fly fishing for girls, ages 10-17, The event is an all-day experience that will require a ride to and from (girls would be dropped off and picked up) the private fishing club, located in Shawnee, CO. There is no cost to the participants. Lunch will be provided; more information and to register: www.anglher.net/non-profit.
June 17
Western Day, silent auction, cowboy dinner, music, games, Warm Springs Clubhouse, Fairplay; gates open 3 p.m.
June 20
Senior Yoga Class 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Bailey Library. First time is free, then $10 per class. Contact Robin 303-521-4452.
June 22
Alma Town Hall meeting with the County Commissioners, Alma Town Hall, 6-8 p.m.
June 22
Movie night at the Far View Horse Rescue in Fairplay, games begin 6 p.m. and movie 7 p.m.
June 23
Friday, TGIFairplay Free Concert on Front Street with Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts, 5 - 9 p.m.
June 24
Guffey Mountain Classic Car Show June 24, 2023, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
June 24 and 25
Bailey Days, vendors, music, Wild West gunfighting (with blanks), bands include the Josh Walker Band, the John Weeks band, the Blood Brothers, and Chris Daniels and the Kings. More information: Bailey Days Facebook
June 27
Fairplay Library, Far View Rescue Burro reading program, 11 a.m.
June 27
Senior Yoga Class 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Bailey Library. First time is free, then $10 per class. Contact Robin 303-521-4452.
June 29
Bailey Town Hall meeting with the County Commissioners, Platte Canyon Fire Protection District, 153 Delwood Dr. from 6-8 p.m.
June 30 - July 2
Elevation Music Festival in Alma, www.elevationmusicfest.com.
July 10 - 13
Far View Horse Rescue Summer Rescue Camp, https://www.farviewhorserescue.com/.
July 11
Senior Yoga Class 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Bailey Library. First time is free, then $10 per class. Contact Robin 303-521-4452.
