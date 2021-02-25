South Park School District RE-2

Menus for March 1 – 4

Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and South Park High Schools  

Breakfast

Monday: Cereal, Dried Fruit, Milk

Tuesday: Mini Waffle, Strawberry Cup, Juice, Milk

Wednesday: Muffin, Grapes, Milk

Thursday: Cereal, Juice, Milk

Lunch

Monday: Oven Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Peaches, Cornbread, Milk

Tuesday: Spaghetti with Meatballs, Green Beans, Pears, Breadsticks, Milk

Wednesday: Nachos, Refried Beans, Pineapple Medley, Juice, Milk

Thursday: BBQ Pork Sandwich, Potato Smiles, Fresh Grapes, Milk

Platte Canyon School District RE-1

Menus for March 1 – 5

Menus Not Available At Press Time

