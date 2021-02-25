South Park School District RE-2
Menus for March 1 – 4
Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and South Park High Schools
Breakfast
Monday: Cereal, Dried Fruit, Milk
Tuesday: Mini Waffle, Strawberry Cup, Juice, Milk
Wednesday: Muffin, Grapes, Milk
Thursday: Cereal, Juice, Milk
Lunch
Monday: Oven Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Peaches, Cornbread, Milk
Tuesday: Spaghetti with Meatballs, Green Beans, Pears, Breadsticks, Milk
Wednesday: Nachos, Refried Beans, Pineapple Medley, Juice, Milk
Thursday: BBQ Pork Sandwich, Potato Smiles, Fresh Grapes, Milk
Platte Canyon School District RE-1
Menus for March 1 – 5
Menus Not Available At Press Time
