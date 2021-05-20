Park County Historical Society will take a trip to the Rocky Mountain Land Library, located near Garo, Saturday, June 5. We’ll meet at McGraw Park in Bailey at 9:45 a.m. and carpool to Fairplay. In Fairplay, we’ll meet at South Park Recreation Center on CR 3 at U.S. 285. From there, we’ll drive Colorado 9 to the Rocky Mountain Land Library. The RMLL is a land-study center for the southern Rockies. We will also tour the townsite of Garo, a former stop on the Denver South Park and Pacfic Railroad. Bring a lunch; we’ll eat at the ranch, and explore Garo’s after lunch. Come along and enjoy the first trip of 2021, with PCHS. Please bring a mask to wear while we’re indoors. www.parkcountyhistory.com or visit us on Facebook. Call 303-838-7740 for more information.
Latest e-Edition
Local Lens
This Week's Mountain Guide
Most Popular
Articles
- Alma mayor’s warning comes to fruition
- Glen Isle Resort owners get approval to build home
- Park County Sheriff’s Blotter
- The history of Alhambra
- Parker resident apprehended for May 1 wildfire near Jefferson
- Summer events return as COVID-19 concerns wane
- South Park School District RE-2 responding to recent challenges
- Emergency Broadband Benefit Payment
- 3 tips for the best summer vacation this year
- Getting to know your local wildlife officer
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.