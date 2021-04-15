Seniors Alliance would like to announce a COVID-19 vaccine event at Conifer High School on Friday, April 16 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. People can use this link to pre-register and get the process started: stride.mycareally.health/pages/screener.html?jid=210896928641972.
Park County residents are welcome.
