The Park County Historical Society will present speaker Ken Valles Saturday, Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. at the Shepherd of the Rockies Lutheran Church in Bailey at 106 Rosalie Road.
Valles will be speaking on the topic of “Mountain Men 1820-1840.” Valles will be in period attire and will present displays of historical artifacts, replicas, movies and books.
Deserts and snacks will be provided, and a $5 donation fee will be accepted at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.